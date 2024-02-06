Anurag Kashyap roped in as villain for Aashiq Abu’s next

February 06, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Well-known Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to make his Malayalam debut. Kashyap will star as the antagonist in Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club.

Suhas and Sharfu, who wrote the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Varathan, has written the screenplay along with Dileesh Karunakaran for Rifle Club.

Rife Club has Soubin Shahir and Dileesh Pothan in lead roles. The film’s cast was announced on November, 2023. Kashyap had co-produced the Malayalam film Moothon, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nivin Pauly. He had produced Nithin Lukose’s Paka.

ALSO READ:Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ closes Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashyap is awaiting the theatrical release of his next directorial, Kennedy. Aashiq’s previous work is Neelavelicham, an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s story. The film starred Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew and Chemban Vinod.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.