GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anurag Kashyap returns to the children’s film genre with ‘Little Thomas’

The Gulshan Devaiah-Rasika Duggal starrer is set for its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Updated - July 23, 2024 01:27 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anurag Kashyap with the cast of ‘Little Thomas’.

Anurag Kashyap with the cast of ‘Little Thomas’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his globally acclaimed titles such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Kennedy, is ready with his next production venture Little Thomas. The film is headlined by Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Duggal, joined by child artiste Hridansh Parekh in the comedy drama.

“Yes, it’s been a while. Maybe I was waiting for a good children’s film script to come my way,” Kashyap explained on why he took 17 years to return to this space after his animated directorial Return of Hanuman (2007). “It’s a difficult genre actually, to make an authentic children’s film, so one has to ensure that it’s a good script before making it,” the filmmaker added.

Anurag Kashyap interview | On ‘Maharaja’, ‘Bad Cop’ and the state of artistic freedom in India

Little Thomas is set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Besides Kashyap, the film is backed by Ranjan Singh, Rajnikant Oza, Charu Oza, Anushka Shah and Kabir Ahuja. In Little Thomas, Kashyap was impressed by the vision of the National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza, who makes his feature directorial debut with the film that follows the tragi-comic efforts of a seven-year-old boy to bring his parents together and have a little brother.

Kashyap said, “I had seen Kaushal’s short The Miniaturist of Junagadh and liked it. Then I read the Little Thomas script and understood his vision for it. He wanted to make a genuine children’s film while creating a world from a kid’s perspective. The honesty of his approach has helped make the film.”

ALSO READ:‘Bad Cop’ series review: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap rub along in generic thriller

Set in the Goa of the 90s, the film follows Thomas, the only child of his parents, who desperately wants a little brother. “One day, he is told that to get a baby brother his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won’t kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!” the film’s synopsis reads.

Director Kaushal Oza, alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, said the team auditioned over 700 kids to find Thomas and the gang.

ALSO READ:India doesn’t support ‘Cannes kind’ of cinema, says Anurag Kashyap

The filmmaker said, “Everyone has been a seven year old once in their lives. When we grow up we miss the innocence of the times we were kids. I wanted to capture the innocence and imagination that we had then and yearn for now.”

Little Thomas is produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Flip Films and Good Bad Films .Also starring Hridyansh Gokani, Ninad Pandith and Mahabanoo Mody- Kotwal, Little Thomas will have its festival run before its theatrical release in the country.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.