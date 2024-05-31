GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah to face off in crime series ‘Bad Cop’

Set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, the show is the Indian adaptation of the German series ‘Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut’

Published - May 31, 2024 05:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah in ‘Bad Cop’

Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap will square off in the Indian adaptation of the German series Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut.

The action-crime series, titled Bad Cop and adapted by Rensil D’Silva, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. It is directed by Aditya Datt.

‘Maharaja’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi readies for revenge against Anurag Kashyap in 50th film

In the show, Karan (Devaiah), a fierce cop, is trying to chase down Kazbe, a deadly criminal played by Kashyap.

The show marks content house Fremantle’s first fictional series production in India.

Talking about his role in the series, Anurag Kashyap said in a statement, “I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn’t think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain. I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own.”

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ series review: The animation and the writing needed more punch

Gulshan Devaiah, who also essayed a cop in the crime series Dahaad, said, “I am excited because it’s a different kind of role for me. I played a different cop in another show as Devilal, but here it’s more like a massy-entertaining kind of cop.”

