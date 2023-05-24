HamberMenu
‘Anupamaa’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected cardiac arrest

Nitesh Pandey, known for ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and the TV series ‘Anupamaa’, was shooting in Igatpuri near Nashik where he was found dead in his hotel room

May 24, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nitesh Pandey dies at 51

Nitesh Pandey dies at 51

Film and television actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his roles in Khosla Ka Ghosla!and Anupamaa, has passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest. He was 51.

According to media reports, Pandey was shooting in Igatpuri near Nashik in Maharashtra where he was found dead in his hotel room. “TV actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A Police team present at the hotel and investigation is underway. Postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close to him is being done,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Nitesh Pandey memorably played the role of Mani, the secretary of a Delhi theatre actor, in Dibakar Banerjee’s National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006). He also played Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Om Shanti Om (2007). His other notable film appearances were in Baazi (1995), Hunterrr (2015), Rangoon (2017), Badhaai Do (2022) and others.

Pandey was born in Nainital, Uttarakhand. He started out in theatre in the 1990s and later had a successful career in television. His first TV role was as a detective in the show Tejas. Over the years, he appeared in serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Indiawaali Maa. He played Dheeraj Kapoor in the successful ongoing Star Plus serial Anupamaa.

