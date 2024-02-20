‘Anupamaa’ actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

February 20, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Noted actor Rituraj Singh, who appeared on the television show Anupamaa as well as several films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, passed away at his home early Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, said Amit Bhel, actor and friend of Rituraj. He was 59.

“He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home after suffering from a cardiac arrest,” actor Amit Behl told PTI. Rituraj Singh is survived by his wife and two children.

Rituraj Singh was a familiar face in TV serials, films as well as OTT shows. His television projects include Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Besides, he appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force. Behl said he learnt of the death from actor Pallavi Joshi.

