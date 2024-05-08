ADVERTISEMENT

Anupama Parameswaran’s next, ‘Lockdown’

May 08, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Directed by AR Jeeva, the film is produced by Lyca Productions

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Lockdown’ | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/X

Looks like Anupama Parameswaran is all set for a stellar comeback to Tamil cinema! The actor, who was recently seen in Jayam Ravi’s Siren, was recently in the news for joining the cast of Mari Selvaraj’s Bison co-starring Dhruv Vikram. The actor has also signed up for a new film titled Lockdown.

Directed by AR Jeeva, the film is produced by Lyca Productions. The film’s first look was also released by the makers along with the announcement news.

Lockdown has music by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by KA Sakthivel and editing by VJ Sabu Joseph.

Last seen in Tillu Square, Anupama also has films like JSK Truth Shall Always Prevail and Paradha in the pipeline.

