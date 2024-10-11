ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ to release on Netflix on Nov 8

Published - October 11, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Also starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, the slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy

PTI

Release date announcement poster of ‘Vijay 69’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced that Vijay 69, starring veteran actor Anupam Kher, will debut on its platform on November 8.

Also starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, the slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy. It marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment after series The Railway Men and The Romantics, and Junaid Khan’s Maharaj.

The movie follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man (Kher), who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions, Netflix said in a statement.

Kher expressed gratitude to the makers for giving him the opportunity to headline the film. “Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me,” the 69-year-old actor said.

The film is produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Fan.

