GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ to release on Netflix on Nov 8

Also starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, the slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy

Published - October 11, 2024 04:04 pm IST

PTI
Release date announcement poster of ‘Vijay 69’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Vijay 69’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced that Vijay 69, starring veteran actor Anupam Kher, will debut on its platform on November 8.

Also starring Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja, the slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy. It marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment after series The Railway Men and The Romantics, and Junaid Khan’s Maharaj.

Anupam Kher injured during shoot of 'Vijay 69'

The movie follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man (Kher), who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions, Netflix said in a statement.

Kher expressed gratitude to the makers for giving him the opportunity to headline the film. “Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me,” the 69-year-old actor said.

The film is produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Fan.

‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ to re-release in theatres after 18 years

Published - October 11, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.