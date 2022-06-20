Anupam Kher wraps 'The Signature' shoot, first look poster out
Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the film marks Anupam’s 525th film
Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrapped the filming of his upcoming film, The Signature, on Monday.
The actor shared the news on his Instagram profile while also sharing the first-look poster of the film.
"FIRST LOOK POSTER: Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award-winning director #GajendraAhire. The film is co-produced by #AnupamKherStudio. @mahimachaudhry1 @RanvirShorie @annukapoor (sic)," wrote Anupam while sharing the post.
Described as a "beautiful story of a common man", The Signature is directed by Gajendra Ahire, who is known for Marathi films Not Only Mrs Raut and The Silence.
The film is backed by noted producer K C Bokadia and co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio.
The Signature marks Anupam’s 525th film. He will be seen next in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.
