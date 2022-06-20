Anupam Kher wraps 'The Signature' shoot, first look poster out

Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the film marks Anupam’s 525th film

First look poster of ‘The Signature’ | Photo Credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrapped the filming of his upcoming film, The Signature, on Monday.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram profile while also sharing the first-look poster of the film.

"FIRST LOOK POSTER: Happy to share that we have wrapped the shooting of our movie #TheSignature produced by #KCBokadia and directed by national award-winning director #GajendraAhire. The film is co-produced by #AnupamKherStudio. @mahimachaudhry1 @RanvirShorie @annukapoor (sic)," wrote Anupam while sharing the post.

Described as a "beautiful story of a common man", The Signature is directed by Gajendra Ahire, who is known for Marathi films Not Only Mrs Raut and The Silence.

The film is backed by noted producer K C Bokadia and co-produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

The Signature marks Anupam’s 525th film. He will be seen next in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.