ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Kher to star in YRF Entertainment's slice-of-life film 'Vijay 69'

May 04, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Directed by Akshay Roy, ‘Vijay 69’ will narrate the story of a sexagenarian man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest

PTI

Anupam Kher to play a sexagenarian who competes in a triathlon contest in ‘Vijay 69’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will play the lead role in Vijay 69, an upcoming slice-of-life OTT film from YRF Entertainment.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, the filmmaker behind Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra's 2017 movie Meri Pyari Bindu.

ALSO READ
Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee mourn Satish Kaushik’s demise

Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69, a press release from YRF Entertainment stated.

The film will be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles like Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay 69 is the third project from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The company earlier announced two OTT series, The Railway Men and Mandala Murders.

ALSO READ
Reel change: Hindutva’s widening film catalogue

The Railway Men is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

Mandala Murders will mark the OTT debut for actor Vaani Kapoor. The show, billed as a gritty crime thriller, is being directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US