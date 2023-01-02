ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

January 02, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher

PTI

Picture shared by Anupam Kher from the sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ | Photo Credit: @AnupamPKher/Twitter

Anupam Kher is officially a part of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial The Vaccine War and has commenced shooting for the film, the veteran actor announced on Monday.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Agnihotri and Kher after movies such as Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.

Kher took to Twitter to share the news and posted a photo from the sets of the upcoming movie.

Agnihotri, who attained commercial success with last year's film The Kashmir Files, announced The Vaccine War in November 2022 and also unveiled the official poster of the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.

The feature project will be produced by Agnihotri’s actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal via his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US