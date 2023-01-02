Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

January 02, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Anupam Kher is officially a part of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial The Vaccine War and has commenced shooting for the film, the veteran actor announced on Monday.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Agnihotri and Kher after movies such as Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.

Kher took to Twitter to share the news and posted a photo from the sets of the upcoming movie.

Agnihotri, who attained commercial success with last year's film The Kashmir Files, announced The Vaccine War in November 2022 and also unveiled the official poster of the film.

The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.

The feature project will be produced by Agnihotri’s actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal via his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.