Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth pose together ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

January 22, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a picture with his friend and megastar Rajinikanth ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Kher took to Instagram and treated fans with a photo from his visit to Ayodhya featuring Rajinikanth.

The image captured Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth smiling and posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram!"As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.One of the users wrote, "Legend One Frame Smile With Confidence Face Happiness."

Apart from them, Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale, among others, will also be attending the ceremony. The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.