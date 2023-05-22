Anupam Kher injured during shoot of 'Vijay 69'

May 22, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Actor Anupam Kher recently injured his shoulder while filming for his upcoming movie Vijay 69.

Kher posted a picture in which a sling is attached to his right hand covering his shoulder. Writing in Hindi, the actor said he sustained the injury while shooting for Vijay 69. The experience was painful but when the person applying the sling told them that he had done the same for Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, his pain subsided, Kher wrote. He also recalled his funny banter with his mother after the injury.

In the post, Kher assured he would resume shooting in a day or two.

Vijay 69 narrates the story of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is directed by Akshay Roy, who previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

ADVERTISEMENT