HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anupam Kher injured during shoot of 'Vijay 69'

Anupam Kher, who plays a sexagenarian competing in a triathlon contest in ‘Vijay 69’, injured his shoulder while filming for the YRF film

May 22, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

ANI
Anupam Kher injured his shoulder while filming for ‘Vijay 69’

Anupam Kher injured his shoulder while filming for ‘Vijay 69’

Actor Anupam Kher recently injured his shoulder while filming for his upcoming movie Vijay 69.

ALSO READ
Anupam Kher to star in YRF Entertainment's slice-of-life film 'Vijay 69'

Kher posted a picture in which a sling is attached to his right hand covering his shoulder. Writing in Hindi, the actor said he sustained the injury while shooting for Vijay 69. The experience was painful but when the person applying the sling told them that he had done the same for Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, his pain subsided, Kher wrote. He also recalled his funny banter with his mother after the injury.

In the post, Kher assured he would resume shooting in a day or two.

ALSO READ
‘IB 71’ movie review: Vidyut Jammwal fails to charge up this ham-fisted exercise

Vijay 69 narrates the story of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is directed by Akshay Roy, who previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.