Antony Varghese’s next titled ‘Daveed’

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:14 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku and Mohammad Karakki form the rest of the film’s cast

The Hindu Bureau

Antony Varghese | Photo Credit: Ajmal Latheef

Actor Antony Varghese is playing the lead in a film titled Daveed, directed by debutant Govind Vishnu. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of the new film.

“Get ready for a thrilling ride with ‘Daveed: The Story of a Fighter.’ Dive into Abu’s world where every fight is a masterpiece and one who fights is an artist. Stay tuned for the grand reveal,” said the Instagram post which featured a video

Govind has co-written Daveed along with Deepu Rajeevan. The cast list of the film includes Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku and Mohammad Karakki. With cinematography by Salu K Thomas and music by Justin Varghese, the film’s editing is by Rakesh Cherumadam.

John And Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab and Panorama Studios are producing Daveed.

