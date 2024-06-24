Antony Varghese’s next titled ‘Daveed’

Actor Antony Varghese is playing the lead in a film titled Daveed, directed by debutant Govind Vishnu. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of the new film.

“Get ready for a thrilling ride with ‘Daveed: The Story of a Fighter.’ Dive into Abu’s world where every fight is a masterpiece and one who fights is an artist. Stay tuned for the grand reveal,” said the Instagram post which featured a video

Govind has co-written Daveed along with Deepu Rajeevan. The cast list of the film includes Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku and Mohammad Karakki. With cinematography by Salu K Thomas and music by Justin Varghese, the film’s editing is by Rakesh Cherumadam.

John And Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab and Panorama Studios are producing Daveed.

