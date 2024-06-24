GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Antony Varghese’s next titled ‘Daveed’

Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku and Mohammad Karakki form the rest of the film’s cast

Published - June 24, 2024 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Antony Varghese

Antony Varghese | Photo Credit: Ajmal Latheef

Actor Antony Varghese is playing the lead in a film titled Daveed, directed by debutant Govind Vishnu. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of the new film.

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ goes on floors

“Get ready for a thrilling ride with ‘Daveed: The Story of a Fighter.’ Dive into Abu’s world where every fight is a masterpiece and one who fights is an artist. Stay tuned for the grand reveal,” said the Instagram post which featured a video

Popular Malayalam director T S Suresh Babu set for a comeback with ‘DNA’

Govind has co-written Daveed along with Deepu Rajeevan. The cast list of the film includes Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup, Kichu Tellus, Jess Kukku and Mohammad Karakki. With cinematography by Salu K Thomas and music by Justin Varghese, the film’s editing is by Rakesh Cherumadam.

John And Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab and Panorama Studios are producing Daveed.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.