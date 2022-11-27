Antonio Banderas wants Tom Holland to play Zorro in potential third film

November 27, 2022 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Banderas has played the masked vigilante Zorro in ‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998) and ‘The Legend of Zorro’ (2005).

PTI

‘Uncharted’ stars Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas | Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Veteran actor Antonio Banderas says his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland would be the perfect fit to play the role of a younger Zorro if there were to be a remake.

Banderas has played the masked vigilante Zorro in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005). "I did 'Uncharted' with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark, too. Why not?" Banderas, 62, told entertainment website ComicBook.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academy Award-nominated actor also reflected on returning to the franchise in a new film in order to hand over the mask down to Holland, the same way legendary actor Anthony Hopkins did for him in The Mask of Zorro.

The film saw Don Diego de la Vega, played by Hopkins, passing the torch to bandit-conman Alejandro Murrieta (Banderas) as he trains him to transform into his erstwhile alter-ego of the mysterious masked swordsman so that they can exact revenge on their enemies Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson) and Harrison Love (Matt Letscher).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asked about returning for a new project in the film series, Banderas said he would surely consider the possibility. "I said something like that to somebody. I said, 'Well if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first (for) me, (which is) give the torch to somebody else'," he added.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of the animated adventure comedy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in which he reprises the titular role.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US