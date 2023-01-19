ADVERTISEMENT

Antoine Fuqua to helm biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson

January 19, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Titled ‘Michael,’ the film is said to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the Grammy-winning singer who became the King of Pop

This Feb. 1, 1993 file photo shows Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, California | Photo Credit: RUSTY KENNEDY

Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is set to helm Michael, the upcoming biopic based on the life of the pop legend Michael Jackson.

According to Variety, the film is said to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the Grammy-winning singer who became the King of Pop. The film is written by John Logan.

Set to begin principal photography in 2023, the movie will be produced by Graham King. It will explore all aspects of Michael's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

Fuqua said about the new project, "The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music is a deep part of who I am... For me, there is no artist with the power, charisma, and sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson.

"I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work - the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

Fuqua's previous directorial credits include Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, The Guilty, and Emancipation.

