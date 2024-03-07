ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Hopkins to star in Timothy Woodward Jr’s directorial ‘Eyes In The Trees’

March 07, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The film will be a re-imagination of the 1896 science fiction novel “The Island of Doctor Moreau” by H.G. Wells

PTI

Anthony Hopkins | Photo Credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Veteran star Anthony Hopkins will headline Timothy Woodward Jr's upcoming directorial effort Eyes In The Trees.

According to Deadline, the film will be a re-imagination of the 1896 science fiction novel "The Island of Doctor Moreau" by H.G. Wells.

In the movie, Hopkins will portray the role of a geneticist who gets isolated after the government stops funding his research due to the violent outbreak of one of his test subjects.

The script for Eyes In The Trees is written by B. Harrison Smith and Mike Manning. Artisha Mann-Cooper, Daemon Hillin, Sasha Yelaun and Landon B. Gorman are attached to produce.

There have been multiple screen adaptations of the novel including 1932's Island of Lost Souls and 1977's The Island of Dr. Moreau.

