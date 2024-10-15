ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Hopkins to star in ‘Maserati: The Brothers,’ biopic of famous car family

Published - October 15, 2024 03:37 pm IST

Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers

ANI

Anthony Hopkins | Photo Credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins will be seen in Maserati: The Brothers, an English-language biopic directed by Bobby Moresco about the family behind the high-performance automobiles that, along with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy is known for.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Variety, Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers. The Maserati movie is produced by Italy’s Andrea Iervolino via his new film and TV outfit called The Andrea Iervolino Company.

Iervolino’s previous company, ILBE Group, in which he was partnered with Monika Bacardi, produced the Bobby Moresco-directed biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and was also among the producers of Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Hopkins to play composer George Frideric Handel in ‘The King of Covent Garden’

“Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” Iervolino said in a statement. “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet. Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. The trident that is the company’s emblem is a replica of the one found in the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna.

From early on, the company, which is now known for exotic luxury cars, was tied to the world of auto racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called “Type 26,” is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near-fatal crash, as per Variety.

Alfieri died a few years later, on March 3, 1932, at the age of 44 from complications related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

Anthony Hopkins features in first look at Roland Emmerich’s new Roman Empire series ‘Those About To Die’
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US