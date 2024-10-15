GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anthony Hopkins to star in ‘Maserati: The Brothers,’ biopic of famous car family

Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers

Published - October 15, 2024 03:37 pm IST

ANI
Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins | Photo Credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins will be seen in Maserati: The Brothers, an English-language biopic directed by Bobby Moresco about the family behind the high-performance automobiles that, along with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy is known for.

As per Variety, Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers. The Maserati movie is produced by Italy’s Andrea Iervolino via his new film and TV outfit called The Andrea Iervolino Company.

Iervolino’s previous company, ILBE Group, in which he was partnered with Monika Bacardi, produced the Bobby Moresco-directed biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and was also among the producers of Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

Anthony Hopkins to play composer George Frideric Handel in ‘The King of Covent Garden’

“Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” Iervolino said in a statement. “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet. Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore, and Ernesto. The trident that is the company’s emblem is a replica of the one found in the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna.

From early on, the company, which is now known for exotic luxury cars, was tied to the world of auto racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called “Type 26,” is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near-fatal crash, as per Variety.

Alfieri died a few years later, on March 3, 1932, at the age of 44 from complications related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

Anthony Hopkins features in first look at Roland Emmerich’s new Roman Empire series ‘Those About To Die’

Published - October 15, 2024 03:37 pm IST

English cinema / World cinema

