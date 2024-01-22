Anthony Hopkins ‘honoured’ to meet Salman Khan, shares photo from Joy Awards

January 22, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

British cinema and stage veteran Anthony Hopkins shared a picture with Salman Khan on social media and said he was honoured to meet the Indian superstar at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

Hopkins attended the ceremony on Saturday in Riyadh, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The two-time Oscar winner posted a picture with Khan, who presented Egyptian actor Essad Youniss with the Lifetime Achievement honour at the awards, on his Instagram Story.

"It was an honor to meet you @beingsalmankhan #JoyAwards #RiyadhSeason," he captioned his post on Sunday.

Hopkins also expressed gratitude to the Joy Awards for the honour.

"Thank you #JoyAwards for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award. We depart this beautiful city with gratitude for the kindness and generosity bestowed upon us. @Turki_alalshikh #RiyadhSeason," he posted on X.

At the ceremony, Indian actor Alia Bhatt received the honorary entertainment makers award and in her acceptance speech, she dedicated the trophy to the "magic of movies".

Later at the event, Khan and Bhatt also posed for a group photograph alongside Hopkins, and other Hollywood bigwigs, including Salma Hayek, Zack Snyder, John Cena, and Anthony Anderson.

