ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Hopkins ‘honoured’ to meet Salman Khan, shares photo from Joy Awards

January 22, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

The two-time Oscar winner posted a picture with Khan, who presented Egyptian actor Essad Youniss with the Lifetime Achievement honour at the awards in Riyadh

PTI

Anthony Hopkins with Salman Khan Joy Awards

British cinema and stage veteran Anthony Hopkins shared a picture with Salman Khan on social media and said he was honoured to meet the Indian superstar at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ
How it all began in Afghanistan for film legend James Ivory

Hopkins attended the ceremony on Saturday in Riyadh, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The two-time Oscar winner posted a picture with Khan, who presented Egyptian actor Essad Youniss with the Lifetime Achievement honour at the awards, on his Instagram Story.

"It was an honor to meet you @beingsalmankhan #JoyAwards #RiyadhSeason," he captioned his post on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins also expressed gratitude to the Joy Awards for the honour.

"Thank you #JoyAwards for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award. We depart this beautiful city with gratitude for the kindness and generosity bestowed upon us. @Turki_alalshikh #RiyadhSeason," he posted on X.

ALSO READ
Karan Johar confirms project with Salman Khan on superstar's 58th birthday

At the ceremony, Indian actor Alia Bhatt received the honorary entertainment makers award and in her acceptance speech, she dedicated the trophy to the "magic of movies".

Later at the event, Khan and Bhatt also posed for a group photograph alongside Hopkins, and other Hollywood bigwigs, including Salma Hayek, Zack Snyder, John Cena, and Anthony Anderson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US