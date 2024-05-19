ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Hopkins features in first look at Roland Emmerich’s new Roman Empire series ‘Those About To Die’

Published - May 19, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The series delves into the dark, spectacle-driven arena of ancient Roman entertainment, highlighting the murky underbelly of the gladiatorial games

The Hindu Bureau

Anthony Hopkins in Roland Emmerich’s ‘‘Those About To Die’

Peacock has unveiled first-look images from Those About To Die, a grand drama set in ancient Rome helmed by director Roland Emmerich and starring Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins.

Joining Hopkins in the cast are Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, and Dimitri Leonidas. All ten episodes of the highly anticipated series will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Thursday, July 18.

The series, created by Robert Rodat, draws inspiration from Daniel P. Mannix’s nonfiction work of the same name. It delves into the dark, spectacle-driven arena of ancient Roman entertainment, highlighting the murky underbelly of the gladiatorial games that captivated the masses.

Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner share directing duties, each overseeing five episodes of the series.

The executive production team is a powerhouse lineup featuring Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Rodat, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Kreuzpaintner, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra.

Emmerich is renowned for his blockbuster films, including Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012.

