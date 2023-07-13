Anthony Carrigan boards James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’

July 13, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Los Angeles

Barry star Anthony Carrigan is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

The actor, who earned an Emmy nomination for his performances as Noho Hank in HBO black comedy Barry, joins David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as well as actors Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi in the much-anticipated title.

Corenswet will play Clark Kent aka Superman with Brosnahan taking up the character of Lois Lane in the movie, which marks the start of a new chapter in DC Universe (DCU).

Carrigan will essay classic DC character Metamorpho, aka archeologist-turned-hero Rex Mason, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Superhero: Legacy, which Gunn and Safran announced in March, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

Gunn has also written the script of the film, which has a release date of July 11, 2025.

The project will mark the first phase of the revamped slate for the DCU, which also includes upcoming titles Batman: The Brave and the Bold with Andy Muschietti the director, and The Authority.

