Anthony Bourdain biopic titled ‘Tony’ in the works, with ‘The Holdovers’ actor Dominic Sessa to star

Director Matt Johnson previously earned acclaim for the 2023 dark comedy ‘Blackberry

Published - August 13, 2024 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain | Photo Credit: X/ @Bourdain

Dominic Sessa, acclaimed for his performance in last year’s Oscar-winning dramedy The Holdovers, is reportedly in talks to star as Anthony Bourdain in the biopic Tony. The film, produced by Star Thrower Entertainment, is currently attracting significant interest from A24, which is in negotiations to acquire the project.

‘The Holdovers’ movie review: Brilliant Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti give us a moody Christmas miracle

Tony is being produced by Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower and Matt Miller, with Matt Johnson directing. The script, penned by Lou Howe and Todd Bartels, will explore the life of the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain. Emily Rose will serve as an executive producer.

Known for his unflinching and revealing essays about the restaurant industry, Bourdain gained prominence with his 1999 book Kitchen Confidential. His candid writing, published in The New Yorker, established him as a significant voice in food media. Bourdain later achieved widespread fame with his Travel Channel series Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, which ran for eight seasons. He passed away by suicide in 2018.

Anthony Bourdain, one last time

The film’s timeline and focus on Bourdain’s life remain unspecified. Star Thrower Entertainment, known for its success with the biopic King Richard, which garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and a win for Will Smith, is also working on the A24 film Eternity.

Sessa’s role in The Holdovers has opened numerous doors for him, following strong critical acclaim. While co-stars Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph received Oscar nominations, with Randolph winning, Sessa’s performance was also highly praised.

Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith to star in ‘Now You See Me 3’

Matt Johnson, who will direct Tony, previously earned acclaim for the dark comedy Blackberry. The project looka to offer a compelling and in-depth look at Bourdain’s impactful life and career.

English cinema / World cinema

