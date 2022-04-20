Nazriya and Nani in ‘Ante Sundaraniki’

April 20, 2022 12:55 IST

The teaser of director Vivek Athreya’s Telugu comedy drama ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ starring Nani and Nazriya is out

The teaser of the Telugu comedy-drama Ante Sundaraniki, written and directed by Vivek Athreya, leaves viewers guessing about the real point of conflict. The director’s first collaboration with actors Nani and Nazriya features the former as Sundar and the latter as Leela.

Sundar is shown as the only boy in a conservative Brahmin family; he is smothered with love and affection but is made to follow the advice of astrologers at every step. Leela hails from a Christian family and her father thinks he will have the last word in his daughter’s marriage.

The teaser shows Sundar and Leela falling in love and the news is, as expected, received with shock by both the families. However, Sundar hints that the real issue is more than the different faiths.

Vivek Athreya, who earlier directed Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, is known for his sharp writing with a dash of comedy. This is his third collaboration with music director Vivek Sagar whose lively score adds to the entertainment quotient of the teaser.

Ante Sundaraniki is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and marks Nazriya’s debut in Telugu cinema. VK Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, Harshavarshan and Rahul Ramakrishna are also part of the cast and the film has cinematography by Niketh Bommi, editing by Raviteja Girijala.

Ante Sundaraniki is scheduled to release on June 10 in Telugu, and simultaneously as Adade Sundara in Tamil and Aha Sundara in Malayalam.