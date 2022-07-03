The romantic-comedy was released in theatres on June 10

Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, will stream on Netflix from July 10. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the romantic-comedy was released in theatres on June 10.

The film which marks Nazriya’s Telugu debut will stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on Netflix.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki chronicles the story of Sundar (Nani) and Leela (Nazriya, an interfaith couple trying to convince their parents about their marriage "through a string of lies only to find themselves in more complicated situations".

The film opened to positive reviews last month.