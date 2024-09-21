GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ANR 100: Film festival kickstarts celebrations in 31 cities

The ANR 100: King of the Silver Screen film festival features 10 restored classics starring the legendary Telugu actor; Chiranjeevi to be honoured with this year’s ANR award

Published - September 21, 2024 01:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni among the attendees at the centenary celebrations, during which the ANR postal stamp was unveiled.

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni among the attendees at the centenary celebrations, during which the ANR postal stamp was unveiled.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni brimmed with pride when he addressed the gathering in Hyderabad before the screening of Devadasu, the 1953 Telugu film starring his late father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) in one of his unforgettable roles. Devadasu is among the 10 films starring ANR restored by the Film Heritage Foundation and Annapurna Studios, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India. The event was attended by Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, Supriya Yarlagadda, Sushanth, Sumanth and several other family members and dignitaries of Telugu cinema.

As part of the centenary celebrations, ANR 100: King of the Silver Screen film festival is screening 10 films at PVR and Inox multiplexes in 31 cities across India this weekend. In addition, Nagarjuna revealed that the Indian government will be celebrating ANR’s centenary at the Goa International Film Festival and that this year, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi will be the recipient of the ANR award. Amitabh Bachchan will present the award to him on October 28.

Apart from Devadasu, the other Telugu classics that have been restored in 4K quality are Missamma, Mayabazar, Bharya Bharthalu, Gundamma Katha, Doctor Chakravarthy, Sudigundalu, Prem Nagar and Prema Abhishekam. ANR’s last film Manam (2014), which also starred Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Amala and Akhil, is also part of this festival. “The black and white prints are wonderful and I am sure the audience will have a fantastic experience watching the films,” Nagarjuna said.

A postal stamp was also released in honour of ANR. 

Published - September 21, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.