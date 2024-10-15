GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Anpodu Kanmani’ teaser: Arjun Ashokan, Anagha Narayanan starrer hints at a humorous take on societal structures

Starring Arjun Ashokan and Anagha Narayanan, ‘Anpodu Kanmani’ is likely to release in November, 2024

Published - October 15, 2024 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arjun Ashokan and Anagha Narayanan in ‘Anpodu Kanmani’.

Arjun Ashokan and Anagha Narayanan in ‘Anpodu Kanmani’. | Photo Credit: 123 Musix/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film Anpodu Kanmani is out. The teaser promises a humorous take on societal structures and long-standing traditions. It hints at a satire that subtly challenges conventional norms.

Interview | Arjun Ashokan: My role in ‘Bramayugam’ is a career milestone

Directed by Liju Thomaz, and produced by Vipin Pavithran under the banner of Kreative Fish, the film is written by Aneesh Koduvally. The makers are planning to release the film in November, 2024.

Anpodu Kanmani features Arjun Ashokan and Anagha Narayanan in the lead roles. Althaf Salim, Maala Parvathy, Unni Raja, Navas Vallikkunu, Mridul Nair, Bhagath Manuel, and Johnny Antony are the other actors in the movie. The teaser shows the journey of a couple played by Arjun and Anagha.

ALSO READ:‘Jai Mahendran’ series review: Saiju Kurup and Rahul Riji Nair shine in this light-hearted series

Sarin Raveendran is the cinematographer while Sunil S Pillai is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Samuel Aby while Manu Manjith is the lyricist.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

