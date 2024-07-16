‘Anora’ trailer: Mikey Madison falls in love with a Russian oligarch’s son in Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winner

The highly anticipated trailer for Anora, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film, has finally been released, offering a first look at the wild and unconventional love story between a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch.

Anora tells the story of its titular character, played by Mikey Madison, an Uzbek-American stripper who frequently entertains Russian-speaking clients through her boss’s arrangements. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Vanya, portrayed by Mark Eidelstein, the wealthy young son of a Russian oligarch. Vanya hires Anora to be his girlfriend for a week, but what begins as a transaction soon evolves into genuine affection. Their whirlwind romance leads to an elopement, but their happiness is jeopardized when Vanya’s powerful parents discover their relationship.

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Anora was met with a 7.5-minute standing ovation and widespread acclaim. The film ultimately earned the prestigious Palme d’Or for best film at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Sean Baker, known for his previous works such as Tangerine, The Florida Project, and Red Rocket, continues his exploration of the lives of sex workers with Anora. At a Cannes press conference, Baker explained his intent to humanize these stories, stating, “If there is one intention with all of these films, I would say it’s by telling human stories, by telling stories that are hopefully universal. It’s helping remove the stigma that’s been applied to this livelihood.”

Anora also features the supporting cast of Yuri Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Lindsey Normington, Ivy Wolk, Luna Sofía Miranda, Alena Gurevich, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Darya Ekamasova.

Distributed by Neon, Anora is set to hit theaters on October 18.