Anoop Sathyan on the casting coup of Shobana and Suresh Gopi for his début ‘Varane Avashyamundu’

Writer and director Anoop Sathyan’s soon-to-be-released Varane Avashyamundu has enough reasons to grab eyeballs. Not only are Shobana and Suresh Gopi pairing up again on screen, Kalyani Priyadarshan is making her début in Malayalam cinema in the film. Dulquer Salmaan, who stars in the movie, is the film’s producer.

Anoop, son of celebrated filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, is a techie-turned-filmmaker. With his father all set to start a new project with Mammootty, and his twin Akhil working on a project with Fahadh Faasil for his début venture, Anoop knows all eyes are on his film. He, however, is not letting the pressure to live up to expectations get to him. As Anoop is busy giving the final touches to Varane Avashyamundu, he talks to Friday Review about his journey so far.

You have achieved a casting coup for your directorial début...

I was looking for actors and not stars. I was actually working on another project written by Bobby and Sanjay, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, for my début. When that project got delayed, I planned this as a small movie. But even while working on it, I had Shobana, Suresh Gopi and Nazriya on my mind. I approached Shobana after taking an appointment, without seeking any recommendations or references. She liked the thread of the story and told me that she would consider it. It took some time to convince her to say yes. Suresh Gopi was ready, but was not sure if he would have the dates.

Suresh Gopi and Shobana | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

How did the thread of the story come to you?

I developed this script based on an idea I have had for a while now. I took some time to write it. This is a story involving four characters and their emotions.

Why did Nazriya opt out of the project?

When the project got delayed, she got busy with other commitments.

What is the storyline of Varane Avashyamundu?

The film merges the lives of a few characters living in an apartment complex in Chennai. Shobana is a single mom and Kalyani is her daughter. Suresh Gopi is an ex-military person and Dulquer, a street smart youth, who comes into their lives at a certain point.

Any particular reason for setting the story in Chennai?

While working in Wipro, I used to live in Chennai and I love the city. While selecting the crew, I was particular that they too share a love for Chennai. Although there are run-of-the-mill visuals of Chennai that we see in movies, we have set the film in a different backdrop.

Considering your father is a well-known filmmaker, was entering the film industry a natural progression?

Actually, as kids, we always stayed away from movies and shootings. I have heard my father say in old interviews how his children have no career plans in movies. We have visited his sets twice, during the shooting of My Dear Muthachan and Pingami. He was not keen when I told him I was joining visual communications after my graduation. The turning point was when I got admission to the National Institute of Design where I studied filmmaking. I made a few short films and a documentary titled A Dream Called America, which received appreciation. I later joined Lal Jose as an assistant and have worked with him in five movies.

Anoop Sathyan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

How was Dulquer Salmaan as a producer?

Dulquer was excited when he heard the storyline and offered to be the producer. The original plan was to cast a newcomer for Dulquer’s role. When he came into the picture, we revised the script. He has a key role in the film. I haven’t portrayed him as a star but as an ordinary youngster.

What were your challenges as a new director?

The execution part was indeed a challenge. I was warned about the difficulties of shooting in Chennai and the possible issues while working with an experienced cast. We planned the shoot as if we were using film rolls and without spot editing. We divided the shots in such a way that we could go for minimum takes. The shooting was done in a relaxed atmosphere and was truly a wonderful experience.

Have you planned your next?

I have some plots in mind but I am not thinking about that right now. I might do a documentary next as I will have to handle each department on my own. It’s my way of unwinding. I feel that it also helps me in getting good content for fiction.

Did you discuss the script with your father for feedback?

I discussed the basic thread with him and then showed him the first half of the script. I had sent him some scenes we had edited. I was happy that he liked what he saw.

Which of your father’s movies have influenced you the most?

Obviously there are quite a few. Nadodikkaattu, however, tops the list as I know every dialogue and even the scene order of that movie. I have even shot my movie in some of the locations used in Nadodikkaattu. I am also a fan of Sandesham as I have realised the different layers in the movie. I really like his recent works like Oru Indian Pranayakatha, Vinodayathra, Bhagyadevatha and Njan Prakashan. I have great admiration for his commitment towards his work and his preparation each time he is working on a fresh project.