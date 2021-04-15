‘Anniyan’: Aascar Ravichandran calls Shankar’s Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh ‘illegal’

Vikram in Shankar’s ‘Anniyan’

15 April 2021 13:58 IST

Producer states that the rights of Tamil original are still with him, that Shankar had “stooped to a low level” and has to immediately stop proceedings on the Hindi film

A day after it was announced that director Shankar was remaking Tamil superhit Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh, the producer of the original version has issued a statement terming the remake “illegal.”

Aascar V Ravichandran has stated that the rights of Vikram-starrer Anniyan are still with him and he hasn’t sold it to anyone, adding that Shankar had “stooped to a low level” and to immediately stop any proceedings on the Hindi film.

Here is Ravichandran’s statement: “I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal.”

“Further, I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely Boys, directed by you, you were severe stress due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie ‘Anniyan’ by associating yourself and adaptation of Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how can you stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts.”

“You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter.”