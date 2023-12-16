ADVERTISEMENT

Annie Murphy, Murray Bartlett and others board second season of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

December 16, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

Nicole Kidman’s Masha will be welcoming a new set of guests in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2

The Hindu Bureau

Annie Murphy, Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman will be joined by popular television actors like Annie Murphy and Murray Bartlett in the second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

According to a report in Variety, Murphy, best known for playing Alexis Rose in the much-loved sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has boarded the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers as a character named Imogen. Bartlett (The White Lotus, The Last of Us) will play a guy named Brian.

Other new additions to the second season include Christine Baranski, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander and singer King Princess in her acting debut.

Adapted from a novel by Liane Moriarty, the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers centred on the guests and hosts at a luxury healing retreat in California. Kidman played Masha Dmitrichenko, the Russian founder of the wellness resort Tranquillum House. Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving and others also featured in the cast.

