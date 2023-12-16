GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annie Murphy, Murray Bartlett and others board second season of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Nicole Kidman’s Masha will be welcoming a new set of guests in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2

December 16, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Annie Murphy, Nicole Kidman

Annie Murphy, Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman will be joined by popular television actors like Annie Murphy and Murray Bartlett in the second season of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers.

ALSO READ
Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas cast in A24’s erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’

According to a report in Variety, Murphy, best known for playing Alexis Rose in the much-loved sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has boarded the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers as a character named Imogen. Bartlett (The White Lotus, The Last of Us) will play a guy named Brian.

Other new additions to the second season include Christine Baranski, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander and singer King Princess in her acting debut.

ALSO READ
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ review: Nicole Kidman’s swanky drama flatters to deceive

Adapted from a novel by Liane Moriarty, the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers centred on the guests and hosts at a luxury healing retreat in California. Kidman played Masha Dmitrichenko, the Russian founder of the wellness resort Tranquillum House. Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving and others also featured in the cast.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.