Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair photoshoot - more details

January 24, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Employees at Condé Nast are staging a work stoppage in light of imminent layoffs

The Hindu Bureau

Anne Hathaway

Actor Anne Hathaway walked out of a Vanity Fair photoshoot on Tuesday in solidarity with the Condé Nast union workers walk out.

According to reports, hundreds of unionized staffers at Condé Nast are staging a 24-hour work stoppage in protest of imminent layoffs.

As reported by Variety, Hathaway wasn’t aware of the strike when she arrived for the photo shoot in New York for Vanity Fair, a famous culture and current affairs magazine published by Condé Nast. Hathway’s team was notified of the developments by a SAG-AFTRA staffer.

“They hadn’t even started taking photos yet,” Variety quoted a source as saying. “Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

Workers at Condé Nast and its brands are protesting after the company announced it will conduct large layoffs. A recent merger of men’s magazine GQ with digital music publication Pitchfork — both owned by Condé Nast — resulted in layoffs at Pitchfork.

