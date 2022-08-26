Anne Hathaway to star in romance drama 'The Idea Of You'

Anne Hathaway | Photo Credit: Neil Hall

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway will headline an upcoming movie based on The Idea of You, the fan-fiction book inspired by music star Harry Styles.

Deadline reported that Michael Showalter, the filmmaker behind hits like The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, will direct the project, which comes from streaming service Prime Video.

Written by author Robinne Lee, The Idea of You follows the story of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie picks up the pieces, braving the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Jennifer Westfeldt has penned the script for the romance drama and she will also serve as an executive producer.

The movie, which will begin production in October, will be produced by Hathaway, Lee Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes and Jordana Mollick.