ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Hathaway to star in ‘It Follows’ director’s dinosaur film set in the 80s

March 18, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Director David Robert Mitchell has also written the script and will shoot the film using Imax cameras

The Hindu Bureau

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of ‘She Came to Me’ at the Berlin International Film Festival | Photo Credit: Franziska Krug

Director David Robert Mitchell ( It Follows, Under The Silver Lake) will direct Anne Hathaway in an untitled project produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures, reports stated.

David Robert Mitchell has also written the script and will shoot the film using Imax cameras. It is reported to be ‘a dinosaur movie set in the ‘80s’.

Also Read: ‘John Wick’, ‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick passes away at 60

The production is expected to commence in fall 2023, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Hathaway’s recent films were Eileen (2023) and ArmageddonTime (2022). She has multiple projects in the offing, including the romantic comedies SheCame to Me and The Idea of You and the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US