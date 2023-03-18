HamberMenu
Anne Hathaway to star in ‘It Follows’ director’s dinosaur film set in the 80s

Director David Robert Mitchell has also written the script and will shoot the film using Imax cameras

March 18, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anne Hathaway at the premiere of ‘She Came to Me’ at the Berlin International Film Festival

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of ‘She Came to Me’ at the Berlin International Film Festival | Photo Credit: Franziska Krug

Director David Robert Mitchell ( It Follows, Under The Silver Lake) will direct Anne Hathaway in an untitled project produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures, reports stated.

David Robert Mitchell has also written the script and will shoot the film using Imax cameras. It is reported to be ‘a dinosaur movie set in the ‘80s’.

Also Read: ‘John Wick’, ‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick passes away at 60

The production is expected to commence in fall 2023, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Anne Hathaway’s recent films were Eileen (2023) and ArmageddonTime (2022). She has multiple projects in the offing, including the romantic comedies SheCame to Me and The Idea of You and the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct.

