Anne Hathaway shares how Christopher Nolan helped her overcome online toxicity post her Oscar win

March 26, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Anne Hathaway has said that director Christopher Nolan made her sign his projects irrespective of the hate she received post the Academy Award win for the musical ‘Les Misérables’

Actor Anne Hathaway considers filmmaker Christopher Nolan an "angel" in her life. Gracing her first solo Vanity Fair cover, she addressed the 2013 viral phenomenon 'Hathahate' that portrayed her identity as "toxic" after she won Oscars for the musical Les Misérables, and also opened up about how Nolan made her sign his projects irrespective of the hate she received post the Academy Award win, Variety reported. ALSO READ Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair photoshoot in solidarity with the Condé Nast union workers

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of,” she recalled.

Hathaway referred to the role of NASA scientist D. Amelia Brand in Nolan’s 2014 space epic Interstellar. She had already worked with Nolan before as Selina Kyle in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, which earned her acclaim several months before her Oscar campaign for Les Miserables in the back end of 2012 generated internet scorn.

”I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me,” Hathaway added.

ALSO READ:‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024

”Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil. You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?” she continued. In the coming months, Hathaway will be seen in The Idea of You.

