Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor starrer ‘Flowervale Street’ gets release date

March 30, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

American film director and writer David Robert Mitchell's mysterious new feature film has finally got a release date and a title. It features Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. and Bad Robot's film is titled 'Flowervale Street' and will be released on May 16, 2025, in Imax. Mitchell will direct the script he wrote for the film, which he'll also produce alongside J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Although the movie's plot is still unknown, it has previously been called a thriller.

Maisy Stella and Christian Convery complete the main cast, as Variety previously reported. 14-year-old Convery has led Netflix's dystopian sci-fi series 'Sweet Tooth' for two seasons, and previously starred in Elizabeth Banks' 'Cocaine Bear'. He is currently in production on Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' with Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz.

Stella, who rose to fame on 'Nashville', most recently starred with Aubrey Plaza in the Sundance blockbuster film 'My Old Ass'.The film sold to Amazon-MGM for over $15 million with commitments for a wide theatrical release, and it will open in theatres this summer .Convery and Stella are expected to play Hathaway and McGregor's children. McGregor currently stars in the Paramount+ series 'A Gentleman in Moscow', adapted from the novel of the same name by Amor Towles.

Hathaway's next project, romantic comedy 'The Idea of You', received rave reviews at its SXSW premiere and will hit Prime Video on May 2, according to Variety.

