 
Anne Hathaway and Zendaya join Christopher Nolan’s next starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland

Nolan has set up his much-awaited ‘Oppenheimer’ follow-up at Universal Pictures, eyeing a mid-2026 IMAX release 

Published - November 09, 2024 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway 

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway  | Photo Credit: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK and AP

We had previously reported that Christopher Nolan is returning to Universal for his follow-up to Oppenheimer and the upcoming film will star Matt Damon and Tom Holland. According to sources, the film will be released theatrically on July 17, 2026, in IMAX.

Matt Damon to star in Christopher Nolan’s next; release date revealed

It’s now known that Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are set to star in this untitled film. Deadline broke the news of the latest addition to the cast of the film which is expected to start shooting in early 2025.

The film would mark Holland and Zendaya’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and the third for Hathaway, who appeared in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar.

Nolan delivered one of his most successful films in Oppenheimer, a broody biopic of the American theoretical physicist who fathered the atomic bomb. One of the key characters in the ensemble, General Leslie Groves, who drove the Manhattan Project, was played by Damon who was also a part of Interstellar.

Hathaway, who was seen recently in the thriller Mother’s Instinct alongside Jessica Chastain and Amazon’s The Idea of You, next has Warner Bros’ Flowervale Station.

Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next

On the other hand, Zendaya, who started this year strongly with Dune: Part Two, which grossed more than $700 million at the worldwide box office followed by her tennis drama Challengers, has The Drama with director Kristoffer Borgli and co-starring Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:54 pm IST

