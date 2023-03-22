ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel to star in ‘Mother Mary’

March 22, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

Directed by David Lowery, the film will be shot in Germany

The Hindu Bureau

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel | Photo Credit: @instagram/annehathaway and @instagram/michaelacoel

Filmmaker David Lowery of The Green Knight fame is directing a new film titled Mother Mary. Starring Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway, the film is written by Lowery.

According to Deadline, Mother Mary will be an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel). Topic Studios is co-producing the film with A24. Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based Augenschein Filmproduktion. Interestingly, Mother Mary marks the third collaboration with the filmmaker after The Green Knight and A Ghost Story.

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the film, with Daniel Hart composing the film’s score. Mother Mary will be filmed in Germany.

ALSO READ
Anne Hathaway to star in ‘It Follows’ director’s dinosaur film set in the 80s

Meanwhile, Hathaway will next be seen in Eileen followed by Mother’s Instinct and The Idea of You. On the other hand, Coel, who was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will star in Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US