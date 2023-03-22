HamberMenu
Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel to star in ‘Mother Mary’

Directed by David Lowery, the film will be shot in Germany

March 22, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel

Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel | Photo Credit: @instagram/annehathaway and @instagram/michaelacoel

Filmmaker David Lowery of The Green Knight fame is directing a new film titled Mother Mary. Starring Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway, the film is written by Lowery.

According to Deadline, Mother Mary will be an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel). Topic Studios is co-producing the film with A24. Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based Augenschein Filmproduktion. Interestingly, Mother Mary marks the third collaboration with the filmmaker after The Green Knight and A Ghost Story.

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the film, with Daniel Hart composing the film’s score. Mother Mary will be filmed in Germany.

Meanwhile, Hathaway will next be seen in Eileen followed by Mother’s Instinct and The Idea of You. On the other hand, Coel, who was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will star in Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series.

