‘Annapoorani’ trailer: Nayanthara redefines ‘mass’ in this inspiring tale

November 28, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Directed by Nilesh Krishna, the film is set to release in theatres on December 1

The Hindu Bureau

Nayanthara in a still from ‘Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

The trailer of Nayanthara’s upcoming film, Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, was released by the makers on Monday. Also starring Jai, the film is written and directed by debutant Nilesh Krishna.

The trailer shows Nayanthara as the titular character, a young woman from a conservative Hindu family with the aim of becoming the Best Chef in India. A televised cooking competition called India’s Best Chef is the route through which Annapoorani wishes to achieve her goal but the rules and restrictions of her vegetarian family become major obstacles she’s forced to deal with. In the guise of joining an MBA programme, Annapoorani joins a culinary course, where she meets Jai’s character, Farhan.

The last few seconds of the trailer redefine ‘mass’ and the trailer promises a heartfelt, inspiring film that also questions many social norms. Annapoorani also stars Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakkaravarthy in pivotal roles.

Krishnaa has also penned the script of Annapoorani, which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S. The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Praveen Antony. Produced by Naad Sstudios, Zee Studios and Trident Arts, the film is set to release in theatres on December 1.

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawanand Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Nayanthara will be seen next in The Test, co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth; Mannangatti Since 1960; and Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s sequel film, Thani Oruvan 2, in which she reprises her role from the first film.

