ADVERTISEMENT

‘Annapoorani,’ Nayanthara’s 75th film, gets a release date

November 01, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, the film is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa

The Hindu Bureau

Release announcement poster of ‘Annapoorani’ | Photo Credit: @zeestudiossouth/X

We had previously reported that actor Nayanthara’s 75th film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, is titled Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food. Today, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on December 1.

Zee Studios South announced the update on its official X page on Tuesday.

The film features Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar, Suresh Chakkaravarthy and many others.

ALSO READ
Nayanthara’s next, ‘Mannangatti Since 1960’, goes on floors

Krishnaa has also penned the script of Annapoorani, which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S. The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Praveen Antony. The film is produced by Naad Sstudios, Zee Studios and Trident Arts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the film’s teaser here:

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawanand Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Nayanthara will be seen next in The Test, co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth; Mannangatti Since 1960; and Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s sequel film, Thani Oruvan 2, in which she reprises her role from the first film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US