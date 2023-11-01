‘Annapoorani,’ Nayanthara’s 75th film, gets a release date

November 01, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Nayanthara’s 75th film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, is titled Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food. Today, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on December 1.

Zee Studios South announced the update on its official X page on Tuesday.

The film features Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar, Suresh Chakkaravarthy and many others.

Krishnaa has also penned the script of Annapoorani, which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S. The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Praveen Antony. The film is produced by Naad Sstudios, Zee Studios and Trident Arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the film’s teaser here:

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawanand Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Nayanthara will be seen next in The Test, co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth; Mannangatti Since 1960; and Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s sequel film, Thani Oruvan 2, in which she reprises her role from the first film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT