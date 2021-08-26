‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ sees Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu team up for horror-comedy

The film, also starring Yogi Babu and Radikaa Sarathkumar, is set to have a direct OTT release soon

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film, Annabelle Sethupathi, is set to have a direct OTT release soon.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The horror-comedy, directed by Deepak Sundarajan (who is the son of veteran director-actor Sundarajan), was shot in Jaipur, and sees Taapsee star in a Tamil film after Game Over in 2019. Her last release was the thriller Haseen Dillruba on Netflix.

The shooting of Annabelle Sethupathi was completed in Jaipur, and the film also stars Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad. The trailer and details on the cast will be released soon, with the movie expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to share a photo from the film, posting, “The next in line for 2021. #AnnabelleSethupathy Meeting you officially at 5pm today. #Tamil #Telugu #Hindi (sic).”