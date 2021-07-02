Annaatthe to hit screens this Deepavali

Announcement made on social media

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe is set to release on November 4 for this Deepavali. The film’s makers, Sun Pictures, took to social media to make the announcement on Thursday evening.

Directed by Siva, the film will feature an ensemble cast of Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj and Soori. D. Imman is scoring the music for the film. Following the announcement on Twitter, several fans used the hashtag #AnnaattheDeepavali, which was announced by Sun Pictures, to share their excitement about the film’s release.

Theatres were shut in April-end due to the lockdown and when they eventually reopen, Annaatthe is one of the first big films slated for release.

Mr. Rajinikanth’s last release was Darbar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, which hit the screens in January 2020.