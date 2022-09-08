Anna Kendrick sets directorial debut with 'The Dating Game'

The actor will also play a lead role in the film, which has a script written by Ian McDonald

PTI
September 08, 2022 13:43 IST

Anna Kendrick | Photo Credit: ARTHUR MOLA

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller The Dating Game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a Black List script by Ian McDonald and will present the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on the hit ’70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game.

In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala. But her fairy-tale date takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala is in fact a psychopathic serial killer.

Kendrick, known for movies such as the Pitch Perfect films, A Simple Favor and Up In The Air, will take on the lead role of Bradshaw.

The actor is also producing the project through her banner Let’s Go Again alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

The Dating Game is currently in the pre-production phase and expected to start filming in October.

