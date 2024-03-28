Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Paul Feig to return for ‘A Simple Favor 2’

March 28, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The first movie, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, featured Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a small town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively

"A Simple Favor" team of actors Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are officially returning for the sequel to the 2018 black comedy, Amazon MGM Studios. The sequel, titled "A Simple Favor 2", is expected to commence shooting this spring and will debut on streaming service Prime Video. It is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate, a press release said. The first movie, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, featured Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, a small town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively. ALSO READ ‘A Simple Favor’ trailer: A set-up to an intriguing film

In "A Simple Favor 2", Stephanie and Emily head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," the official plotline read.

Actors Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormack reprising their roles in the sequel.

Jessica Sharzer, who penned the initial movie, returned to write the sequel, with Feig and Laeta Kalogridis also contributing to the script.

Feig and Laura Fischer will produce "A Simple Favor 2" for Feigco Entertainment, with Sharzer serving as executive producer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT